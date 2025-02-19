CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in DexCom by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 1.6 %

DXCM opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $3,309,794. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.