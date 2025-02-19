CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,536 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $81.15.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

