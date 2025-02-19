CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,657 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.77. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.17 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

