Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $17,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

