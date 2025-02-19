Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $614.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $495.94 and a 12 month high of $614.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $601.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.52.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

