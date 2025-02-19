Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

NYSE CLVT opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. Clarivate has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 765,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,970,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,465,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,983,350. This represents a 28.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

