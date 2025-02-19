Clear Point Advisors Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 867.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

