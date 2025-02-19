Clear Point Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $266.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.79. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.