Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Announces Earnings Results

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.21%. Clearwater Analytics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CWAN stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. 3,264,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,707.61, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $4,027,637.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,724 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,492.56. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $511,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,841.81. This represents a 6.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,386,024. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

