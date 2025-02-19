Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.03 and traded as high as C$8.64. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$8.56, with a volume of 53,463 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$8.50 price target on Collective Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNL

Collective Mining Price Performance

Collective Mining Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$470.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.03.

(Get Free Report)

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.