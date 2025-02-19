Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51), Zacks reports. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.550-0.000 EPS.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,899. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $464.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.63. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CYH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Community Health Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

