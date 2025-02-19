Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Trading Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 102,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 172,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $525.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,066.67%.

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.