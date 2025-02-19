Comparing Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (PRSU) & Its Rivals

Volatility & Risk

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality 2.68% 47.55% 5.49% Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Competitors -16.48% -155.32% -3.49%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality $1.24 billion $16.02 million 80.14 Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Competitors $4.25 billion $590.02 million 28.83

This table compares Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality. Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Company Profile

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

