Compass Diversified (CODI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Compass Diversified Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 208.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Compass Diversified Company Profile
Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.
