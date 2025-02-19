Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells C$35,831.25 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,095 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total transaction of C$35,831.25.

On Monday, January 20th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$105,000.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.35, for a total value of C$51,750.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 700 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$8,085.00.

Shares of TSE:CMG traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.45. 194,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,069. The firm has a market capitalization of C$681.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$8.25 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

