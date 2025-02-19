Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Kong Phan Sells 6,346 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Kong Phan sold 6,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $229,852.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 179,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,858.46. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kong Phan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $113,436.78.

On Thursday, December 12th, Kong Phan sold 12,460 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $389,998.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kong Phan sold 2,096 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $59,170.08.

Confluent Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Confluent from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Confluent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 72.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,083,000 after buying an additional 4,486,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $81,092,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 7,342.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,351,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,748,000 after buying an additional 2,319,919 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $64,658,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $21,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.