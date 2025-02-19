Congress Asset Management Co. Buys Shares of 3,180 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

