Congress Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 346 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 346 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 3,346.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 15.1% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 113.4% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total value of $6,202,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,819,745.70. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares in the company, valued at $941,197,051.53. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,612 shares of company stock worth $28,993,612. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.96.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $802.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,973.09, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $737.03 and a 200-day moving average of $625.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

