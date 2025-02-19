Congress Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 346 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 346 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 3,346.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 15.1% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 113.4% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at HubSpot
In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total value of $6,202,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,819,745.70. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares in the company, valued at $941,197,051.53. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,612 shares of company stock worth $28,993,612. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS
HubSpot Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $802.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,973.09, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $737.03 and a 200-day moving average of $625.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.