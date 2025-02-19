Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Trading Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc engages in the production, marketing, and sale of lumber products in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company is also involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Further Reading

