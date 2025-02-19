Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading Up 17.4% – Here’s Why

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) rose 17.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.74 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Approximately 1,857,533 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 580% from the average daily volume of 273,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Trading Up 35.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

Featured Stories

