Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.14

Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Contact Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.
Contact Energy Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Contact Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Contact Energy
- What is a Dividend King?
- Alphabet’s Pullback Just Opened a Window for Smart Investors
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Moderna: A Generational Opportunity for Investors in 2025
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Buffett Just Dumped His S&P 500 Holdings—What It Means for You
Receive News & Ratings for Contact Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contact Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.