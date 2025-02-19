Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tyson Foods by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 32,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $10,896,330.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,602.30. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

