Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,048 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $169.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.26 and its 200 day moving average is $130.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

