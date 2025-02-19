Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after acquiring an additional 60,365 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 103,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

