Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 91,440,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 881% from the average session volume of 9,319,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2,018.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

