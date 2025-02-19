Cormark Predicts Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$137.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$116.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$64.56 and a one year high of C$145.25. The firm has a market cap of C$48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.43, for a total transaction of C$236,860.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.80, for a total value of C$2,740,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,644 shares of company stock worth $9,420,367. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.