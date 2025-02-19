Cormark Upgrades Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) to Moderate Buy

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Copper and Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.69.

Shares of TSE:WRN opened at C$1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$288.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 2.04. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 25.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$153,600.00. Insiders own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

