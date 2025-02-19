Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $75.79 and a one year high of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

