Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stake Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 54,659 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 74,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
CLM stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.30.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.