Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stake Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 54,659 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 74,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

CLM stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.47%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

