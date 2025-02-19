Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Issues Earnings Results

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.10), Zacks reports. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 164.44% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VTMX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.73. 204,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,261. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

