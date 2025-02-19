Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Position Lowered by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 49.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 426.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.