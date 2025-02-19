CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,681,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,204,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $614.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.52. The stock has a market cap of $530.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $495.94 and a 52 week high of $614.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.