CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,681,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,204,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $614.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.52. The stock has a market cap of $530.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $495.94 and a 52 week high of $614.48.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
