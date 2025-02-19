CRH (LON:CRH) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,852 ($111.67) and last traded at GBX 8,696 ($109.70), with a volume of 383861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,586 ($108.31).

CRH Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,825.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,270.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

