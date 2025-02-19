CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.72, but opened at $52.25. CRISPR Therapeutics shares last traded at $54.02, with a volume of 1,836,140 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,854. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

