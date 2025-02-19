Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Up 7.7% in January

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $107.35. 2,100,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 109.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Crocs by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

