CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $445.27 and last traded at $450.79. Approximately 883,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,062,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

