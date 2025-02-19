Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,634 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3,207.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Shares of CCI opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.38.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

