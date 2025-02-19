Csenge Advisory Group Has $555,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,653,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 262,174 shares during the period. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 410,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,564,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

