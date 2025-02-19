Csenge Advisory Group Has $583,000 Stock Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 129,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 234,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

FUMB opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

