Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,713 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Archrock were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 5,621.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AROC opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

