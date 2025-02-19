Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,566 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,385.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,759,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $75.14. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

