Csenge Advisory Group Trims Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $172.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.88 and its 200 day moving average is $168.63. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $180.04.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

