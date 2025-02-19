Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.65 and traded as low as C$21.50. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$21.50, with a volume of 1,700 shares.

Currency Exchange International Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.89 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.00.

About Currency Exchange International

(Get Free Report)

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Currency Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currency Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.