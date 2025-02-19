CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

CVR Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CVI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.47. 1,425,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,309. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insider Transactions at CVR Energy

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 878,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,027,369.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,570,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,163,322.25. This trade represents a 1.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

