CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.93, but opened at $75.35. CVR Partners shares last traded at $80.54, with a volume of 5,669 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.56 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $212,261.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,110.08. This represents a 1.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 23,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,923 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 4,066,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,868,000 after buying an additional 174,192 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

