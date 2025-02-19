D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 15,786 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 301.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.21.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

