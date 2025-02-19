D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,014 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

