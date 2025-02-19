D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

