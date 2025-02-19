D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $8.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,166.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 912,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after purchasing an additional 907,260 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,377.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 259,716 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,446,000 after purchasing an additional 196,458 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,265.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 149,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 148,341 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,811,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $166.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $144.85 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

