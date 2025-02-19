D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22.
About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF
The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Active Growth ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.